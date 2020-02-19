Cooler Wednesday but mainly waiting on bigger changes

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon than Tuesday after we reached 81 for a high in New Orleans.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon than Tuesday after we reached 81 for a high in New Orleans. Look for mostly upper 60s through the day. A weak boundary is lingering around the south shore south of I-10.

With this boundary in the area a few showers will be possible through the day. These will be small cells that are fairly spotty but could contain locally heavy downpours. Overall rain chance for the area 30%.

In terms of parades tonight we are mostly looking good. A spotty showers can’t be ruled out but this would not be something that lasts very long. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s.

It would be a good idea to bring a poncho to be safe, but mainly just a light jacket.

Much colder weather moves in along with more rain on Thursday as the main front moves through.