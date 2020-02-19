Watch Now
Cooler Wednesday but mainly waiting on bigger changes

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon than Tuesday after we reached 81 for a high in New Orleans.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon than Tuesday after we reached 81 for a high in New Orleans. Look for mostly upper 60s through the day. A weak boundary is lingering around the south shore south of I-10.

With this boundary in the area a few showers will be possible through the day. These will be small cells that are fairly spotty but could contain locally heavy downpours. Overall rain chance for the area 30%.

In terms of parades tonight we are mostly looking good. A spotty showers can’t be ruled out but this would not be something that lasts very long. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s.

It would be a good idea to bring a poncho to be safe, but mainly just a light jacket.

Much colder weather moves in along with more rain on Thursday as the main front moves through.

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 69° 60°

Thursday

62° / 42°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 62° 42°

Friday

54° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 43°

Saturday

59° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 59° 49°

Sunday

67° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 67° 59°

Monday

69° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 69° 55°

Tuesday

65° / 56°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 65° 56°

