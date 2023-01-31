We are seeing a big spread in the temperatures Tuesday evening as a cold front is slowly trying to move in from the northwest. Areas north of this are only in the 50s, but south of the front we have 60s. We will likely see fog again tonight south of the front and another dense fog advisory is in effect. Please be careful traveling tonight and early Wednesday.

The placement of that front will have a big impact on temperatures. A few miles one way or the other will make a difference. On Wednesday it looks like it moves to the south keeping us cooler with mostly low to mid 60s. Then Thursday ahead of the next front most of the area gets back in the mid 70s.

That next front will bring another round of rain as it moves through. This will be late Thursday and Thursday night, followed by another round of cooler and drier air for Friday through the weekend.