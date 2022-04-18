After a muggy weekend with above-normal temperatures across the Gulf Coast, our forecast for this week is a little cooler and not as humid.



Overnight lows will be on the cool side with the Northshore seeing upper 40s to low 50s. Southshore locations will be slightly warmer, only dropping to the upper 50s. High temperatures will be in low to mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday.

As temperatures slowly moderate, expect highs to return to the mid 80s by Thursday with a warming trend as we head into the upcoming weekend. Moisture will also slowly return to the area by mid-week, which will make it feel a little bit warmer.

Rain chances remain low for the next several days, so some good news as we welcome the Zurich Classic, French Quarter Fest, and two Pelicans Playoff games.

Our next chance for rain comes by the end of the weekend with a 20 to 30 percent chance on Sunday.