Temperatures are still mild behind the band of showers and storms across the area Thursday afternoon but cooler air is not too far away.

We have low 70s in southeast Louisiana but low 50s in the northern part of the state. That cooler air will continue to filter in overnight with lows down into the upper 30s to the north with 40s elsewhere.

Expect much cooler weather on Friday with highs only in the mid 50s and breezy conditions. Friday night will likely be the coldest as we drop below freezing in the northern half of the area with mid 30s to the south. Saturday will be cool as well with mid 50s for highs and then we jump back into the 60s on Sunday.

It might be worth covering sensitive plants ahead of Friday night in the northern half of the area.