Cooler Tuesday behind front

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday behind a cold front that is moving through Tuesday morning. The front is moving through quickly and clearing will take place behind that for another sunny day overall. Winds will pick up out of the northwest behind the front and be breezy at 10-15.

Look for afternoon temps in the low 60s as opposed to the low 70s on Monday. Winds will calm down Tuesday night which will allow temperatures to drop off quite a bit by Wednesday morning.

Expect mid to upper 30s around most of the area to start Wednesday. Metro New Orleans will stay warmer thanks to lake waters.

Mid 60s Wednesday afternoon will be nice and then we warm up by the end of the week. Still expecting strong storms Saturday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 46°
Clear
Clear 10% 66° 46°

Saturday

63° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 63° 50°

Sunday

60° / 54°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 54°

Monday

64° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 50°

Tuesday

64° / 53°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 64° 53°

Wednesday

63° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 63° 50°

Thursday

61° / 52°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 61° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

