Cooler tonight but real fall comes late week

Monday is going to be a hot one with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s for most of the area. Some spots could get close to 90 with plenty of sun for everybody.

A weak trough moves through this evening which actually brings in lower humidity for Tuesday. That trough will bring some clouds through the area during the day on Monday. A spotty shower isn’t out of the question but overall we should stay dry.

Tuesday morning should be pleasant with some upper 50s north and mid 60s south.

Humidity comes back quickly though ahead of the big front on Wednesday. Right now it looks like that front pushes through overnight into Thursday morning. Expect a line of storms as it moves through. We do have the chance for severe weather with this system with strong winds and possibly isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned for details on that for Wednesday.

After that windy and much cooler weather moves in for Thursday and we see beautiful weather just in time for the weekend as fall comes back in a big way with highs only around 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s.