Cooler today but warming up again soon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a much less stormy Tuesday after the cold front that moved through Monday afternoon. This is not a huge surge of arctic air but we will be cooler through the day. Expect widespread clouds through the afternoon with a few passing sprinkles or a brief shower.

Temperatures are not going to move much over the next 24 hours with the front along the coast. We will stay in the 60s on the south shore with mid 60s this afternoon and low 60s tonight. Northern areas will stay in the 50s today and then in the low to mid 50s tonight.

Look for just spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday but no real well-defined rain chance. We do start to warm up over the next few days with temps near 80 Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday.

A strong front will push through on Saturday with scattered storms and much cooler weather by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

66° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 66° 62°

Wednesday

68° / 62°
AM Rain
AM Rain 65% 68° 62°

Thursday

79° / 71°
Showers
Showers 38% 79° 71°

Friday

81° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 81° 72°

Saturday

77° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 77° 46°

Sunday

59° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 51°

Monday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
65°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
65°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Showers
36%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
41%
66°

66°

4 AM
Showers
45%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
51%
66°

66°

6 AM
Light Rain
61%
66°

64°

7 AM
Rain
65%
64°

63°

8 AM
Rain
63%
63°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News