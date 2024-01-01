NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pleasant conditions will continue the rest of Monday before cooler weather starts to filter in. Expect highs to only reach the mid 50s over the next several days. Look for 30s and 40s to come back for overnight lows.

Rain chances will come back early Wednesday. This looks like much more widespread coverage with heavier amounts then the rain early Monday.

At this point another storm system with rain looks to move through late Friday into early Saturday.

