The unseasonably warm weather we’ve experienced over the last few days will come to an end Wednesday as our next cold front brings some cooler and drier air into the region.

Highs tomorrow and Thursday will reach the low to mid 70s, which is closer to normal for the beginning of November.

Mostly clear skies stick around for the next few days, but clouds and a few showers will be possible as we head into the weekend when another cold front approaches.

Over the weekend, high temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.