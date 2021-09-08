Cooler temps expected as a hint of Fall weather rolls in to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A cold front is on the way tonight and that will bring much more pleasant conditions to the area for the end of the week. Moisture with the tropical wave in the Gulf will continue to move east as dry air filters in.

Dewpoints will go from the mid 70s that we have seen recently all the way down to the upper 50s and low 60s. This will make for a much nicer feel to the air and a little hint of early fall.

Temperatures will still be warm in the afternoon with upper 80s to near 90, but overnight lows will drop into the 60s for much of the area outside the immediate lakefront and coastal spots.

Humidity starts to come back on Sunday as spotty rain chances return. That trend continues into early next week. Overall it should be a nice 48-hour stretch of weather.