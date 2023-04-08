After days of on and off rain, the front hanging over the Gulf Coast is finally moving out of the region.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures gradually cool from the low 70s to the low 60s by sunrise. Temperatures will remain cool on Easter Sunday with highs only reaching upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected both Sunday and Monday as winds pick up out of the east and northeast. Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are likely with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances will return to the forecast as an area of low pressure develops over the northern Gulf of Mexico.