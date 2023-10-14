NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another fall cold front is on the way this weekend and it will bring significantly cooler air to the region by Sunday and Monday.

Breezy conditions are expected through Saturday night as the front moves across the area. Sunday morning, temperatures will start out about 10 degrees cooler than the last few days, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the day Sunday, but will only top out in the low to mid 70s Sunday.

Even colder temperatures are likely early Monday, starting out in the 40s and 50s before warming into the upper 60s by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s return by the middle of the week as humidity starts to slowly increase.

Rain chances are low at 20 percent or less for the next several days. Another stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts