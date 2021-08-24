Cooler second half of the week ahead!

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was stifling all day Tuesday. Be intentional in staying hydrated, staying indoors in the air conditioning when possible, and wearing lighter colors plus sunscreen again tomorrow. Remember to look before you lock, as well.

Highs, themselves, will reached upper 90s if not 100s again but feel like 90s during even WGNO News at 10PM. A Heat Advisory was issued until 7PM across our state and Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. We broke a record today at New Orleans International Airport where highs reached 98 degrees. Until this afternoon, the standing record high forecast for August 24th was 97 degrees set back in 2011. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s or 80s.

Tomorrow to early this week, we continue seeing heat but it comes with an increase in rain chances for brief relief! 60% or 70% chances remain the theme. I do not anticipate a Heat Advisory once more from 9AM until 7PM Wednesday as widespread storms help provide brief relief from the heat.

Right now, no local concerns as the Gulf of of Mexico heats up based off of these weekend temperatures. We are keeping an eye on three areas for formation potential with moderate development chances this coming week.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 80°
Fair
Fair 0% 84° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 90° 79°

Thursday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 87° 79°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 88° 79°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 86° 79°

Monday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 PM
Clear
3%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
4%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
5%
82°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
81°

81°

7 AM
Showers
36%
81°

83°

8 AM
Few Showers
33%
83°

86°

9 AM
Showers
36%
86°

88°

10 AM
Showers
39%
88°

89°

11 AM
Showers
44%
89°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
89°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

