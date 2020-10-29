Cooler nights and fall weather on the way

Temperatures are going to be very pleasant for this time of year over the next week

Temperatures are going to be very pleasant for this time of year over the next week. The one issue will be that we will actually be getting chilly overnight and in the morning. That means for people without power it is going to get pretty cold.

If you use a fireplace to try to warm up please make sure the fire is out before going to sleep. If you have a generator remember those generator safety rules and never run it inside the house.

We are going to be dropping into the mid 40s across the northern parts of the area by Friday and Saturday mornings. Upper 40s to low 50s will be likely on the south shore.

A reinforcing cold front will move in Sunday night and some areas could get down near the upper 30s by Tuesday morning farther north.

The good news is no rain or significant weather over the next week. Humidity will be low and we will see good weather for the clean up.