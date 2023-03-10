Good Morning, New Orleans! A cool front is on its way today to bring relief from humidity with temperatues reaching upper 70s instead of 80s!

High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s today and tomorrow before another temperature rebound Sunday. Overnight lows will also remain cooler tomorrow north of the lake, only dropping into the 60s south!

Humidity will also increase gradually, making it feel even warmer by Sunday before another cold front arrives Sunday into Monday.

Rain chances are low at just 20 to 30 percent today to account for isolated pop up showers. Any showers that develop will likely form in the afternoon, associated with daytime heating.

We cool down into the 60s for highs and 40s or 50s for lows approaching next week. Don’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time!