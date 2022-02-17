Rain continues to push out of the area Thursday night and we will see cooler and drier air filter in by Friday morning. Winds will also be breezy out of the northwest behind the rain.

After that much cooler weather moves in tonight and for Friday. Temperatures will be dropping to around 40 by tomorrow morning to the north with mid to upper 40s to the south.

Friday looks breezy with low to mid 50s through the day which means you will want to have the jackets out at the parades tomorrow night.

The weekend looks good with low 60s Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Saturday night will still be on the cool side but the good news is no rain through the weekend.