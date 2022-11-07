Good Morning and a Happy Monday! We woke up today to lots of fog! You can expect another quiet forecast for your afternoon, but it’s going to be unseasonably warm! A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 9AM but has since expired.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s if not mid 80s ahead of Monday Night Football.

Humidity will stick around until tomorrow, really dropping off by mid-week. Another front will be moving in again late week, bringing a stunning and more seasonal weekend. We see very low rain chances ahead.

Finally coat weather again as we look to Saturday and Sunday, so don’t forget to drop off yours as our annual Coats for Kids kick off begins!