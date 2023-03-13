A cooler and drier air mass is settling in following a cold front that passed through overnight.

Expect the colder weather to last for at least the next few days. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are expected to only reach the mid 60s.

Overnight lows will likely drop into the low 40s for portions of the Northshore. South of Lake Pontchartrain, lows will be slightly warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 70s, but another cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.