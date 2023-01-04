It is nice to have some clear and dry conditions around the area! Temperatures will continue to fall through the 50s over the next few hours. We actually have lower humidity filtering in tonight as well so that drier airmass will allow cooler temps to move in. Look for mid 40s north and upper 40s south by Thursday morning.

More nice sunshine is on the way through the week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday and Friday with mid to upper 60s around the area. The coolest morning will be Friday with some areas in the upper 30s north and the rest of us seeing low to mid 40s.

Saturday stays sunny to start the weekend with low 70s. A chance for a few showers moves back in later Sunday but right now this does not look like anything too heavy.