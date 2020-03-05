Cooler and drier today

The rest of the moisture from yesterday's storm system is moving out this morning

The rest of the moisture from yesterday’s storm system is moving out this morning. Winds will be picking up into the 10-15 mph range for a breezy afternoon.

Look for mostly cloudy conditions through the day and then clearing out later this evening.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s through the afternoon.

A cool night on the way with mid to upper 40s north and low 50s south by tomorrow morning.

After that we are looking good the next few days with mid 60s Friday and low 60s Saturday. Near 70 on Sunday.