Cooler and drier today

The rest of the moisture from yesterday’s storm system is moving out this morning. Winds will be picking up into the 10-15 mph range for a breezy afternoon.

Look for mostly cloudy conditions through the day and then clearing out later this evening.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s through the afternoon.

A cool night on the way with mid to upper 40s north and low 50s south by tomorrow morning.

After that we are looking good the next few days with mid 60s Friday and low 60s Saturday. Near 70 on Sunday.

Thursday

66° / 53°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 66° 53°

Friday

67° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 47°

Saturday

63° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 52°

Sunday

71° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 71° 59°

Monday

73° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 73° 63°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Showers
Showers 60% 76° 63°

Wednesday

76° / 63°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 76° 63°

58°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

