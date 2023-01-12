It is still mild for this time of year as temperatures are mainly in the upper 50s to around 60 Thursday evening. However 40s have made their way down to I-20 and will continue moving in overnight.

Expect much cooler weather on Friday with highs only in the mid 50s and breezy conditions. Friday night will likely be the coldest as we drop below freezing in the northern half of the area with mid 30s to the south. Saturday will be cool as well with mid 50s for highs and then we jump back into the 60s on Sunday.

It might be worth covering sensitive plants ahead of Friday night in the northern half of the area.