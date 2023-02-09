Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up cooler after a round of storms came through on Wednesday night ahead of yet another cold front. Tangipahoa storm reports show a possible torando did touch down, and National Weather Survey teams will deploy this morning to conduct official reports.

Temperatures are now in the 60s across our area, but a more seasonal afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 50s to eventual 60s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Dry conditions return as we continue into the weekend, so your forecast for both Family Gras and parades will be lovely! Just make sure you bundle up!

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Sunday morning, even at or below freezing north of the lake. A light freeze is possible, so remember to protect people, pets, and plants. We’ll be above freezing on the Southshore.

Daytime high temperatures will remain the 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have clouds returning into Sunday and rain chances back by the middle of next week.