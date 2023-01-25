Good morning, New Orleans! We woke up cooler after a round of storms came through overnight ahead of yet another cold front!

The National Weather Service has surveyed last night’s Houma / Bayou Cane Tornado, classifying it as an EF-1 with 95 mile per hour winds.

Temperatures are now in 50s across our area, but a seasonal afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 50s to 60s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Thursday morning but at or below freezing north of the lake by Friday!

Daytime high temperatures will remain the 50s to 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have rain chances into Sunday.