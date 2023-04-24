Good Morning as a combination on clouds and sun return this morning with some rain chances around, especially south! We’ll see another nice afternoon on Monday with clouds eventually departing!

Today will be beautiful and cool with mostly cloudy conditions around the area until lunch time before sunshine returns.

Expect temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the upper 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

You’re waking up tomorrow to similar weather as 50s and 60s return.

Humidity is forecast to rise gradually over the next few days as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday, but the forecast for Jazz Fest looks dry and cool.