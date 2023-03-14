We are seeing cooler weather to start the week and that trend will stick around for the next day or so.

Expect chilly conditions tonight with most of the area in the low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning except spots near the lake and coast where we stay closer to 50 degrees. Some of the cooler spots farther north of I-12 may even briefly see the upper 30s.

Wednesday will once again be on the cool side but pleasant with plenty of sun and low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Mid to upper 70s come back Thursday into Friday ahead of another cold front. This front looks potent with a good chance of rain across the area on Friday and then temps struggling to get out of the 50s over the weekend.