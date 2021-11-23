Cool Tuesday before we start to warm up

We have a chilly Tuesday on the way but then changes heading into Thanksgiving.

This colder air mass will not stick around too long. Today we will see highs in the low 60s so it will be cool through the afternoon. We will see plenty of sun through the day.

Temperatures will be cool again tonight with low to mid 40s north but start to warm up heading through Wednesday. Look for low 70s on Wednesday afternoon with a few more clouds. Thanksgiving looks mild with mid 70s ahead of another cold front.

That front comes through early Friday. Not much rain with that but we will see colder temps with highs back in the low 60s Friday afternoon.