Cool Tuesday before we start to warm up

We have a chilly Tuesday on the way but then changes heading into Thanksgiving.

This colder air mass will not stick around too long. Today we will see highs in the low 60s so it will be cool through the afternoon. We will see plenty of sun through the day.

Temperatures will be cool again tonight with low to mid 40s north but start to warm up heading through Wednesday. Look for low 70s on Wednesday afternoon with a few more clouds. Thanksgiving looks mild with mid 70s ahead of another cold front.

That front comes through early Friday. Not much rain with that but we will see colder temps with highs back in the low 60s Friday afternoon.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 53°

Wednesday

71° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 71° 61°

Thursday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 74° 51°

Friday

60° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 60° 47°

Saturday

64° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 53°

Sunday

66° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 66° 51°

Monday

64° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 64° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

8 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

11 PM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

12 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
3%
54°

55°

4 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
4%
55°

56°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
56°

