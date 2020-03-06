Watch Now
Cool to start but a great weekend

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through the area on Friday

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through the area on Friday. We’re going to see mostly clear and pleasant conditions over the next couple of days.

Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s across the area Friday. We will see a cool breeze with north winds around 10-15.

After that a chilly night on the way.

Lows on the north shore will be in the upper 30s Saturday morning. Low 40s south.

After this a beautiful weekend. Low to mid 60s tomorrow and then upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. No rain chances through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 65° 52°

Sunday

71° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 71° 59°

Monday

74° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 74° 64°

Tuesday

73° / 62°
Light rain
Light rain 70% 73° 62°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 77° 64°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 77° 65°

Hourly Forecast

57°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

47°

6 AM
Clear
0%
47°

