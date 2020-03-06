Cool to start but a great weekend

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through the area on Friday

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through the area on Friday. We’re going to see mostly clear and pleasant conditions over the next couple of days.

Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s across the area Friday. We will see a cool breeze with north winds around 10-15.

After that a chilly night on the way.

Lows on the north shore will be in the upper 30s Saturday morning. Low 40s south.

After this a beautiful weekend. Low to mid 60s tomorrow and then upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. No rain chances through the weekend.