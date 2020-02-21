Cool to start but a great parade weekend

A nice weekend is on the way after the cold front that pushed through Thursday night

Expect a cool afternoon and evening Friday. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 40s once the sun goes down so bundle up. Still a little breeze along the south shore as well.

Lows Saturday morning drop all the way down to around freezing to start the day in the northern areas. Because it has been so warm lately and many plants have started to bloom, it is a good idea to protect any plants that may be impacted by a light freeze.

After that though a nice afternoon on the way.

It will stay cool but nice with the sun as we warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Great parade weather overall.

Same story on Sunday just a bit warmer.

Expect some clouds later in the day but overall very nice with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

