Temperatures should remain fairly steady in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees through the evening and overnight hours. Factoring in the wind at about 10 to 15 miles per hour, it will feel more like the lower 50s You’ll need layers to stay warm if you plan on being outside.

A few showers moved through this morning, but now all that moisture is moving off to the east and we’ll have a dry stretch for the next several days. Abundant sunshine returns to the Gulf Coast tomorrow and sticks around for most of the work week.

Monday and Tuesday are looking nice. Look for high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s on Monday and near 70 degrees for Fat Tuesday.