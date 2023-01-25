Cooler air and breezy conditions are in place now across the Gulf Coast following a cold front that moved through the area early this morning.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s, just slightly below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s north and 40s south.

Warmer conditions return this weekend as highs reach the mid and upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions are expected through Saturday, but rain chances rise by the start of next week.