Tonight, temperatures remain cool in the 50s and 60s with high humidity as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the entire WGNO viewing area through Sunday morning. Many locations will likely see visibility drop to around 1/4 mile or less after midnight. Be sure to use caution if you are commuting through foggy areas.

Temperatures on Sunday will be above normal once again. Look for highs in the low 70s for the next few days, but a cold front will bring temperatures down by the middle of next week.

Ahead of that front, we could see some rain and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Some of those storms may have heavy rainfall and gusty winds.