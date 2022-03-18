Cooler weather will be filtering in over the next couple of days. A cold front will move through the area tonight so we will not be as hot as we were on Friday. Look for lows down in the mid to upper 40s to the north and upper 40s to low 50s to the south Saturday morning.

Look for highs in the upper 60s Saturday with low 70s Sunday. It will be a beautiful weekend with plenty of sun and low humidity each day.

The next rain chance right now looks like it moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have to watch the development of that system for heavy rain and severe weather potential.