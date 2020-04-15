Cool mid-week weather

A cooler air mass has moved over most of the country and that is making it feel more like early spring around the area

A cooler air mass has moved over most of the country and that is making it feel more like early spring around the area.

Temperatures for your Wednesday will struggle to get to 70 for the high. Look for most of the afternoon in the upper 60s.

Also expect a breeze out of the north around 15.

Tonight another chilly night on the way.

Lows will drop into the mid 40s north of the lakes on Thursday morning. Still breezy on Thursday as well.

Otherwise a nice Thursday with mid 70s followed by some rain chances back by Friday and low 80s