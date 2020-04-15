Cool mid-week weather

A cooler air mass has moved over most of the country and that is making it feel more like early spring around the area.

Temperatures for your Wednesday will struggle to get to 70 for the high. Look for most of the afternoon in the upper 60s.

Also expect a breeze out of the north around 15.

Tonight another chilly night on the way.

Lows will drop into the mid 40s north of the lakes on Thursday morning. Still breezy on Thursday as well.

Otherwise a nice Thursday with mid 70s followed by some rain chances back by Friday and low 80s

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 70° 55°

Thursday

75° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 63°

Friday

81° / 69°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 81° 69°

Saturday

80° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 80° 71°

Sunday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 69°

Monday

82° / 66°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 82° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

