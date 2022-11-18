Temperatures are in the mid 50s Friday afternoon and will be dropping into the low 50s around sunset. Look for just a slight increase in cloud cover through that time making for a nice but cool evening. Have the jackets and blankets at the football games tonight.

Our next storm system swings through on Saturday. Right now it looks like a chance for scattered showers around the area. Areas south of I-12 likely will have the best chance of rain through the day. Saturday will be gloomy with the rain off and on and temperatures struggling to get into the low 50s.

Look for another cool day on Sunday to wrap up the weekend with low to mid 50s. After that we should see a gradual warming trend into the middle of next week and Thanksgiving.