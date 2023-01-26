Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon with the metro New Orleans area one of the cooler spots thanks to a north wind over the lake. Look for more of the same on Friday with upper 50s and a few spots getting to 60. Friday morning we will see a light freeze to the north with low 30s and upper 30s south.

We start to warm up Saturday with highs back in the upper 60s. The next rain chance moves in on Sunday. This looks to be mainly rain with some embedded thunderstorms. Expect a soggy day to finish off the weekend.

We stay mild early next week with hit or miss showers but nothing too impressive with rain chances.