Cooler air and breezy conditions are now in place across the Gulf Coast following a cold front that moved through the area early Wednesday.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s, just slightly below our seasonal averages.

Overnight lows will be chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain. Along the Northshore, a light freeze will be possible early Friday as temperatures drop into low 30s.

Warmer conditions return this weekend as highs reach the mid and upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions are expected through Saturday, but rain chances rise by the start of next week.

Heavy rainfall will be possible late Sunday along with some embedded thunderstorms. However, the overall severe weather threat is very low. Expect a soggy day to finish off the weekend.