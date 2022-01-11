Cool and dry but nice today

Temperatures will stay below average today and Wednesday as that colder airmass continues to linger in the area. The good news is we will see much lower winds today than what we had on Monday. Plenty of sun will be nice through the day.

Look for temperatures in the upper 50s for daytime highs this afternoon. Humidity is going to stay low through Friday.

Overnight lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s to around 40 north by Wednesday morning with mid to upper 40s south.

Look for scattered clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Look for beautiful weather Thursday and Friday with mid 60s with the next cold front and rain chance coming in on Saturday.