Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up much cooler after a cold front pushed through yesterday. Temperatures remain in the 50s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

We’ll see lots of clouds today with occasional breaks for peaks of sunshine.

Temperatures stay cool all day Wednesday, topping out around 70, itself. Many spots will struggle to make it out of the 60s. The forecast for Wednesday At The Square looks mostly clear with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday morning will be our coolest of the week with 40s and 50s back on either side of Lake Pontchartrain.

Our forecast for Hogs looks warm and dry with returning humidity.