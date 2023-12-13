NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A coastal flood watch is now in effect Thursday and this will likely be extended through Saturday as strong onshore develops over the next couple of days. This will lead to high water in areas outside the levee systems along the immediate coast.

Dry conditions and cool temperatures are in the forecast through Friday. Rain chances come back for the weekend.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will stay cool, only warming into the low 60s in the afternoon. Morning lows will likely be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 40s north and low 50s south early Thursday. In general daytime highs will be fairly consistent through the weekend at 60-62.

Rain chances will stay low for the next few days. Wet weather returns Saturday and Sunday as our next cold front approaches. A low pressure developing in the Gulf will bring windy conditions across the area starting Thursday. Expect gusts in the 20s and 30s and that will mean this will not be a good weekend for any boating plans.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts