NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Much cooler air continues to move into the Gulf Coast region following the passage of a cold front over the weekend.

Expect chilly nights and mornings for the next couple of days as temperatures drop into the 30s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be slightly warmer in the 40s.

Daytime high temperatures will also be cool, only reaching the upper 50s through Tuesday.

Rain chances will be close to zero through Wednesday before increasing late Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are likely each day Friday through Sunday with daily rain chances at 60 to 70 percent.

