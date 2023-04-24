Look for clearing through the evening and tonight which will once again lead to cool conditions tomorrow morning, especially in the northern areas.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall through the mid to upper 60s. Early Tuesday morning, lows will likely reach the low to mid 50s north and low 60s south.

Slightly more cloud cover is forecast to build in Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture begins to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures should rebound into the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday into Thursday as a weather system moves in from the west. Rain chances are up to 40 to 50 percent both days to account for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may produce isolated heavy rainfall.