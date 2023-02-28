Good Morning, New Orleans! We are coming off of a warm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with more of the same coming this afternoon after lunch!

Breezy conditions are likely again with southerly winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Our next big cool down doesn’t come until the end of the work week, Thursday night into Friday. This system may bring a round of storms Thursday night into Friday, but models are still disagreeing on the timing and intensity. Stay tuned for updates. Certainly, a possible severe weather threat exisits.

Friday through Sunday, temperatures are forecast to be more seasonable with highs in the 60s to 70, itself, under mostly sunny skies.