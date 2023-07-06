NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Colorado State revised their hurricane season forecast on Thursday and increased the number of storms they expect. Even though we have an El Nino occurring this season the extremely warm water temperatures will still lead to a slightly above average season in their estimation. Either way, what matters right now is that you are prepared in case a storm comes our way.

Temperatures are at their warmest so far on Thursday as the sun has come out. Clouds kept storms from developing through a good part of the day.

It looks like we could still see a few showers and storms through the afternoon as we get a little clearing and temperatures warm up. It does not look as widespread as it did yesterday though.

Rain chances will continue through the next few days at least. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the weekend if any heavy cells develop.

