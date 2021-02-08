Coldest stretch of afternoon highs in a while?

Southeast Louisiana’s forecast for this upcoming Mardi Gras weekend looks to be very chilly as a stout, cold airmass progresses south from Canada.
Many feel our Winter has been chillier than usual based off of frequent stretches with highs in or below the 50s!
Well, we did some research for comparison on previous Decembers, Januarys, and Februarys.
From December 31, 2017 until January 6, 2018 high temperatures remained either in or below the 50s. This is the longest stretch of consecutive days with highs below 60 degrees in the last four years.
From January 8, 2021 to January 13, 2021 high temperatures made a similar run but fell one afternoon short of the seven day stretch just mentioned.
From January 2018 to January 2021, highs only reached below 60 for three consecutive days or less.
Right now, Saturday of this weekend into early Mardi Gras weeks looks frigid with highs below even 50 degrees! Could this be our record breaker? Stay tuned!
