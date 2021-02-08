Coldest stretch of afternoon highs in a while?

Warmer and more humid air will be moving back into the area over the next few days starting tonight. This means it will feel a bit more like spring through the middle of the week and also means we could see some fog over the next few nights.

Dewpoints will start to be higher than the temperature of the area waters which means sea fog will start to develop. This will likely be the worst south of I-10 and along the Mississippi coast. Most of this will be patchy but could be more dense at times.