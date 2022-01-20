Coldest air moving in, low wintry precipitation threat overnight!

BRRR! Happy Thursday as a frigid one across southeast Louisiana continues. Another cold front raced to town overnight bringing possible severe threats west, then the arctic blast returned. Feels like temperatures will only continue falling tonight to early Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued from 6PM tonight to noon on Friday for all areas shaded purple given possible wintry precipitation.

Tonight to early Friday, our forecast will be similar to this past Sunday’s. Overnight Thursday, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots will flirt with 30s right around freezing again, feeling even colder. Rain chances are certainly in the forecast for many, so please minimize travel if possible. Right now, the freezing rain or sleet potential looks pretty fringe with warm air aloft and at the surface, so anything that does fall will likely lead to very minimal accumulation on the ground. I am most concerned with elevated surfaces such as bridges if anything. You need a combination on temperatures under freezing and falling moisture to see this low threat develop. The areas that may see either sleet or rain are west and north of Lake Pontchartrain.

After tonight. remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. The forecast for our weekend includes hard freeze potential both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so you’ll need to protect those pipes, as well. For now, the theme is anticipating a cold rain for now into your weekend. Bundle up!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!