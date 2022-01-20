Coldest air moving in, low wintry precipitation threat overnight!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRRR! Happy Thursday as a frigid one across southeast Louisiana continues. Another cold front raced to town overnight bringing possible severe threats west, then the arctic blast returned. Feels like temperatures will only continue falling tonight to early Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued from 6PM tonight to noon on Friday for all areas shaded purple given possible wintry precipitation.

Tonight to early Friday, our forecast will be similar to this past Sunday’s. Overnight Thursday, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots will flirt with 30s right around freezing again, feeling even colder. Rain chances are certainly in the forecast for many, so please minimize travel if possible. Right now, the freezing rain or sleet potential looks pretty fringe with warm air aloft and at the surface, so anything that does fall will likely lead to very minimal accumulation on the ground. I am most concerned with elevated surfaces such as bridges if anything. You need a combination on temperatures under freezing and falling moisture to see this low threat develop. The areas that may see either sleet or rain are west and north of Lake Pontchartrain.

After tonight. remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. The forecast for our weekend includes hard freeze potential both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so you’ll need to protect those pipes, as well. For now, the theme is anticipating a cold rain for now into your weekend. Bundle up!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

45° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 35°

Friday

43° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 62% 43° 33°

Saturday

50° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 50° 33°

Sunday

52° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 52° 39°

Monday

57° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 71% 57° 51°

Tuesday

59° / 43°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 68% 59° 43°

Wednesday

53° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 53° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
44°

44°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
44°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
43°

43°

11 PM
Showers
36%
43°

42°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
42°

41°

1 AM
Showers
44%
41°

41°

2 AM
Showers
57%
41°

40°

3 AM
Showers
49%
40°

39°

4 AM
Showers
58%
39°

39°

5 AM
Showers
56%
39°

38°

6 AM
Showers
56%
38°

37°

7 AM
Light Rain
62%
37°

36°

8 AM
Showers
52%
36°

36°

9 AM
Showers
47%
36°

37°

10 AM
Showers
39%
37°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
37°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
7%
40°

42°

2 PM
Cloudy
8%
42°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
42°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News