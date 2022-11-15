Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so.

Highs on Tuesday will be cooler after last night’s front dumped rain in most areas. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 60s for most of the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the 30s or 40s and just some 50s.

Expect highs to remain in the 50s Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Shuck Cancer will be extremely cold Thursday night with temperatures in the 40s and wind whipping off of the river. Make sure you bundle up! Another cold front looks to move in this weekend as well.