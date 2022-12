Clear and dry conditions will allow temperatures to drop quickly through the night. Expect mostly upper 30s on the north shore by Friday morning with low to mid 40s south.

Friday will be a lot like to day with sun and low 60s.

A small system will move through Saturday with clouds and some passing showers. It will be a gloomy day with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Sunday morning will be chilly with lows near freezing to the north. Expect sun and mid 50s Sunday afternoon.