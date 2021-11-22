Colder air moving in tonight

Rain has ended for the morning and we are going to be waiting on a cold front to get here later in the day. This front will bring in a brief shot of colder air for tonight and Tuesday.

Look for winds to pick up by later in the morning as the front moves through. We will see those out of the north at 15-20 by early afternoon. Skies will clear out by this afternoon as temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight it will get chilly. Look for upper 30s on the north shore by Tuesday morning. We will have low to mid 40s on the south shore. Tuesday will stay chilly with highs only in the low 60s.

We do start to warm back up with low 70s Wednesday. Right now Thanksgiving looks good with mid 70s and possibly a few showers Thursday night as another front moves through.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 48°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 66° 48°

Tuesday

63° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 52°

Wednesday

72° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 72° 61°

Thursday

74° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 74° 53°

Friday

61° / 49°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 61° 49°

Saturday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 65° 54°

Sunday

66° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 66° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
63°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
63°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

64°

6 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

6 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

