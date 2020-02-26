Colder air moving back in

A cold front moving through on your Ash Wednesday will bring windy and colder weather back in to the area

A cold front moving through on your Ash Wednesday will bring windy and colder weather back in to the area. Look for wind speeds of 15-20 this afternoon with highers gusts, especially near the lakefront.

Temperatures today will mainly stay in the upper 50s which is quite a bit cooler than the past couple of days.

Colder air continues to filter in tonight and lows will drop down into the 30s across a good portion of the area.

Only in the mid 50s Thursday and then we start to warm up a bit on Friday. The good news is no rain over the next several days!