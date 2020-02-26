Watch Now
Colder air moving back in

A cold front moving through on your Ash Wednesday will bring windy and colder weather back in to the area

A cold front moving through on your Ash Wednesday will bring windy and colder weather back in to the area. Look for wind speeds of 15-20 this afternoon with highers gusts, especially near the lakefront.

Temperatures today will mainly stay in the upper 50s which is quite a bit cooler than the past couple of days.

Colder air continues to filter in tonight and lows will drop down into the 30s across a good portion of the area.

Only in the mid 50s Thursday and then we start to warm up a bit on Friday. The good news is no rain over the next several days!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 42°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 20% 58° 42°

Thursday

54° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 41°

Friday

65° / 47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 47°

Saturday

67° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 51°

Sunday

69° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 61°

Monday

74° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 74° 66°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 50% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
55°

55°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

