NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! All clear for severe as warnings continue marching well east and watches have expired. A Wind Advisory does remain in effect until late tonight. Most of the wet weather will come to an end by sunrise Tuesday as the system moves east. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with blustery winds at 30 to 40 mph continuing into the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 30s north and mid to upper 30s south. Rain returns Friday as another cold front pushes across the region.

